MSC Poesia to Offer Longer Cruises from Miami in 2026-27

The MSC Poesia is set to offer a series of ten- and 11-night cruises from PortMiami during the 2026-27 winter season.

According to published deployment, the 2009-built ship is scheduled to offer longer itineraries to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean, as well as the Bahamas.

The MSC Poesia is set to arrive in South Florida in mid-October, following MSC’s first-ever season in Alaska.

After a 19-night repositioning voyage via the Panama Canal, the vessel embarks on a five-night cruise to Grand Cayman and Jamaica before kicking off a series of ten- and 11-night sailings.

The longer cruises visit destinations around the region, including Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao in the Southern Caribbean; Roatán, Colón and Puerto Limón in Central America; as well as St. Thomas, St. John’s and St. Kitts in the Eastern Caribbean.

Also featured in the deployment are visits to Cartagena de Indias in Colombia, Montego Bay in Jamaica, and Cabo Rojo in the Dominican Republic.

With sailings currently scheduled through late March, the ship’s winter season includes nearly 20 cruises.

The Poesia joins two other ships that are scheduled to sail from PortMiami in 2026-27: the new MSC World America and the MSC Seaside.

While the World-class vessel offers seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, the Seaside is set to operate three- and four-night sailings to the Bahamas.

All itineraries onboard the two ships include visits to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private island destination near Bimini.

In addition to the three ships sailing from Miami, MSC is deploying four vessels in other homeports across the United States in 2026-27.

The MSC Meraviglia is set to return to New York City for the season, while the MSC Seascape continues to sail from Galveston. Port Canaveral will welcome two vessels: the MSC Seashore and the MSC Grandiosa.