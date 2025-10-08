Disney Wonder Repositioning to Australia for Farewell Season

The Disney Wonder recently kicked off a repositioning voyage to Sydney ahead of Disney Cruise Line’s farewell season in Australia and New Zealand.

Completing its summer deployment in Alaska, the 1999-built vessel sailed from Vancouver for a ten-night cruise to Hawaii on Sep. 23, 2025.

The 1,750-guest vessel later embarked on a 14-night cruise to the South Pacific and Australia on Oct. 3, 2025.

Sailing from Honolulu to Sydney, the open-jaw itinerary features visits to American Samoa, Fiji and New Caledonia.

The Disney Wonder is then scheduled to offer short cruises departing from Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

The season in the South Pacific, which runs through early February, includes three- to five-night itineraries to Eden, Hobart, Wellington and Christchurch.

In December, the 1,750-guest ship is also scheduled to offer a special ten-night cruise that sails from Sydney to Auckland.

Cruising over the holiday season, the longer itinerary features visits to Fiordland National Park, Napier, Tauranga and more.

In a statement released earlier this year, Disney confirmed it is leaving the Australia and New Zealand market after the 2025-26 season.

According to the company, the decision was made in light of the debut of the Disney Adventure in Singapore, which will significantly expand its capacity in the Asia-Pacific region.

As the largest ship in Disney’s fleet, the 208,000-ton vessel is set to offer cruises from the Marina Bay Cruise Center on a year-round basis.

Initially scheduled for December 2025, the ship’s debut was recently postponed to March 2026 due to construction delays.

Instead of returning to Australia, the Disney Wonder is set to offer cruises on the U.S. West Coast during the 2026-27 season.

Published deployment plans call for a series of three- to seven-night cruises to Baja California and the Mexican Riviera departing from San Diego.

Disney Cruise Line debuted in the Australia and New Zealand market in the 2023-24 season with the Disney Wonder, which returned to the region for a second season in 2024-25.