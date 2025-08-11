Disney to Leave Australia and New Zealand Market After 2025-26 Season

Disney Cruise Line is leaving the Australia and New Zealand market after the 2025-26 season, the company confirmed in a statement.

“The Disney Adventure’s maiden sailings from Singapore in December 2025 will launch a magical expansion into the Asia-Pacific region,” the company said.

“As part of this growth, we will be repositioning the Disney Wonder to another part of the world following its 2025-26 season in Australia and New Zealand,” Disney continued.

The company did not reveal alternative deployment plans for the vessel, which is scheduled to spend the summer of 2026 sailing in Alaska.

“While the Disney Wonder will not return to Australia and New Zealand for the 2026-27 season, we want to reassure you that sailings from this region remain a strong consideration for future itineraries,” Disney noted.

“The response from guests during our local seasons has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are looking forward to a fantastic upcoming season starting on Oct. 19, 2025.”

Disney Cruise Line debuted in the Australia and New Zealand market in the 2023-24 season with the Disney Wonder. The 1999-built vessel later returned to the region for a second season in 2024-25.

As part of its farewell deployment in the South Pacific, the Disney Wonder is set to offer short cruises departing from Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland.

After starting in late October, the season runs through early February and includes three- to five-night itineraries to Eden, Hobart, Wellington and Christchurch.

In December, the 1,750-guest ship is also scheduled to offer a special ten-night cruise that sails from Sydney to Auckland.

The longer itinerary features visits to Fjordland National Park, Napier, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch.

Taking over Disney’s operations in the Asia-Pacific region, the Disney Adventure is set to offer short cruises to nowhere in Southeast Asia.

Currently in the final stages of construction in Germany, the 208,000-ton ship will sail from Singapore on a year-round basis.