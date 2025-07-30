Disney Adventure to Leave Shipyard in August

The Disney Adventure is set to leave the building facility in Wismar, Germany, for the first time in August, according to sources in the German media.

Currently in the final stages of construction at the MV Werften yard in Wismar, the new Disney Cruise Line vessel will embark on a series of sea trials starting on August 30, 2025.

According to Ostsee Zeitung, over 1,400 workers will be onboard for the tests, which will start with a technical visit to the German island of Rügen.

The Disney Adventure is then set to spend one week undergoing sea trials in the North Sea before heading to Bremerhaven.

After arriving in the week of September 8, the ship is expected to undergo further finishing work while docked at the port’s cruise terminal.

A second set of sea trials is scheduled to take place before the Adventure’s delivery, which is said to be scheduled for late September.

The vessel is then expected to set course for Singapore in early October, following a visit to the Dutch port of Eemshaven in the Netherlands.

Originally ordered for Genting’s Dream Cruises brand, the Disney Adventure was being built when the company collapsed in early 2022.

The construction is currently being carried out by Meyer Werft, which took over the project when Disney acquired the vessel.

The 6,000-guest vessel is now set to offer year-round cruising in Southeast Asia and the Pacific for the Disney brand.

In a first for Disney Cruise Line, the Adventure will be based in Singapore for a series of short cruises to nowhere.

The 208,000-ton ship is set to embark on its maiden voyage on December 15, 2025.

The three-night cruise sails from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Terminal and spends two days at sea before returning to the homeport.