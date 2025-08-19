Disney Adding More Cruise Capacity to San Diego and Galveston

Disney Cruise Line has released its full fall 2026 and spring 2027 itineraries, offering West Coast and Texas families more sailings from San Diego and Galveston, as the Disney Wonder will leave Australia in favor of a winter program in North America.

Early bookings open Aug. 25, 2025 for select Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members, and general bookings open Sept. 2, 2025. For additional information, visit disneycruise.com.

For the first time, San Diego will welcome two Disney Cruise Line ships.

The Disney Magic will set sail in California for two months with three-, four-, five-, six- and seven-night voyages in October and November 2026, before transitioning to Texas on a 14-night voyage from San Diego to Galveston featuring stops in Puerto Vallarta, Cartagena and Grand Cayman.

Joining the Disney Magic for seven months in San Diego, the Disney Wonder will offer three- and seven-night cruises between October 2026 and April 2027, stopping at Catalina Island in California, as well as Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Late 2026 and early 2027 will welcome an extended season of Disney cruising from Texas. The Disney Magic will set sail from the Lone Star State with four-, five- and seven-night voyages from November 2026 to April 2027,. Several itineraries also include a Bahamian vacation with time at Disney Castaway Cay and Nassau.