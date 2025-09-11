Disney Adventure Inaugural Season Postponed to Early 2026

Disney Cruise Line is postponing the inaugural season of the Disney Adventure to early 2026, the company said in a statement.

According to a letter sent to booked guests, the 208,000-ton ship will need additional time to be delivered by the MV Werften shipyard.

As a result, Disney cancelled all the sailings that were scheduled to take place onboard the vessel between Dec. 15, 2025, and Mar. 9, 2026.

“We know many guests and travel advisors have been eagerly anticipating the debut of the new Disney Adventure,” the company said in its statement.

“This ship represents a bold new chapter for Disney Cruise Line, as we transform a partially built vessel into a fully reimagined Disney experience at sea,” the company continued.

“As we bring this to life, we’ve encountered unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process. To ensure every detail meets the high standards our clients expect from Disney, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Disney Adventure’s maiden voyage to Mar. 10, 2026,” the cruise line added.

Affected guests are being offered a full refund of any amounts paid to Disney Cruise Line, in addition to a 50 percent discount on their voyage fare for use on a future cruise.

The credit must be used by March 31, 2026, for sailings departing on or before March 31, 2027, the company explained.

Guests who were booked on the cancelled inaugural voyage will be able to sail on the new inaugural cruise at a 50 percent discount.

Disney said that reservations will be automatically moved between sailings and passengers will receive confirmation with their updated statement reflecting their reduced fare.

The company is also offering a full refund and a 50 percent discount on other sailings for guests who are unable to sail on the new maiden voyage.

“We regret that this change affects your upcoming sailing. We understand how disappointing this news may be and sincerely apologize for the impact on your vacation plans,” Disney added.

Originally scheduled to debut in 2022 as the Global Dream, the Disney Adventure was acquired by Disney Cruise Line while still under construction.

Set to become the largest ship in the company’s fleet, the vessel will offer short cruises to nowhere departing from Singapore.

Currently in final stages of construction, the Adventure left Germany for its first set of sea trials earlier this month.