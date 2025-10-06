Costa Serena to Debut New Look, More Restaurants After Refit

The Costa Serena is set to undergo a major refurbishment ahead of its 2025-26 season in Southeast Asia and the Far East.

According to Costa Cruises, the project completes a fleet revitalization initiative that has seen a total investment of more than 200 million euros in the last five years.

The company stated that the 2007-built ship will be enhanced with a vibrant new food court, as well as innovative bars and upgraded staterooms.

Among the venues debuting onboard the Costa Serena is Archipelago, which offers menus created by three Michelin-starred chefs, as well as Pizzeria Pummid’Oro and Sushino@Costa.

Costa also mentioned that the ship will receive a modern design for its main restaurants, in addition to redesigned pool decks and renovated suites.

With its interiors originally designed by Joe Farcus, the Serena is also getting a new and fresh look based on its central theme: the gods of Olympus.

New shapes and forms will reinterpret the inspiration in a modern way, creating a unique “pop” art style design, the company added.

The drydock is set to take place at a shipyard in Southeast Asia between late October and mid-November.

After another year offering various itineraries in Asia, the Costa Serena is set to reposition to the Western Hemisphere ahead of the 2026-27 winter season.

Ahead of a deployment in South America, the ship kicks off a world cruise itinerary that will sail from Japan to Argentina.

The 65-night voyage departs from Tokyo on Oct. 18, 2026, and includes visits to 24 ports of call in 15 countries before arriving in Buenos Aires.

The Costa Serena is then set to operate regular itineraries to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay before repositioning to Europe for the summer of 2027.

Replacing the Costa Fortuna, which was sold to Margaritaville at Sea, the 3,012-guest ship is expected to offer itineraries in the Mediterranean.