Costa to Offer 65-Night Cruise from Japan to Argentina

Costa Cruises recently revealed the details of a new world cruise itinerary that will sail from Japan to Argentina onboard the Costa Serena in 2026.

As it redeploys from Asia to Europe and the Western Hemisphere, the 2007-built vessel is set to offer a 65-night voyage departing from Tokyo on Oct. 18, 2026.

The cruise will sail to Buenos Aires and includes visits to 24 ports of call in 15 countries and three continents.

According to Costa, the itinerary also features visits to 14 islands, with key destinations including the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Easter Island and South America’s Tierra del Fuego.

Guests will also be able to join the ship for shorter segments of the cruise, including a 26-day leg that sails between Japan and Australia and a 27-day itinerary between Australia and Chile.

The Costa Serena will also offer a 15-day cruise to Tierra del Fuego and Patagonia, sailing between Chile and Argentina.

After departing from San Antonio, the itinerary features visits to Puerto Montt and Puerto Chacabuco, as well as Punta Arenas.

The cruise sails around Cape Horn before arriving in Ushuaia, Puerto Madryn and Buenos Aires.

After completing its world cruise, the Costa Serena is expected to operate a series of itineraries to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay as part of its 2026-27 season in South America.

The 3,012-guest vessel is then set to reposition to Europe ahead of the summer of 2027 for itineraries in the Mediterranean.

Before embarking on its world voyage, the Costa Serena is also poised to undergo a major refurbishment in Asia.

According to Costa, the project will update the vessel’s public areas and staterooms while adding the company’s new dining venues.

Options debuting onboard the ship include Archipelago, an upscale specialty restaurant with menus signed by Michelin-starred chefs, and Pizzeria Pummid’Oro, which serves authentic Italian pizza.