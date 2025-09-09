Phoenix Reisen’s Deutschland Completes Summer Season in Europe

The Deutschland recently completed another summer season sailing for Phoenix Reisen in Europe.

As part of its charter contract with the operator, the 1998-built ship offered a series of cruises aimed at the German-speaking market.

The deployment started in late April and included itineraries to Northern Europe, the Atlantic and the Mediterranean.

Sailing from ports in Germany, Italy and Monaco, the Deutschland visited a wide range of destinations, including Rouen in France, Portsmouth in England, Flekkefjord in Norway, Tobermory in the Isle of Mull and Oulu in Finland.

In August, the ship took part in a Phoenix Reisen fleet reunion, which saw the company’s four ships docking in Bremerhaven at the same time.

Now set to be operated by Semester at Sea during the winter, the ship is currently offering the first of two world cruises scheduled for the 2025-26 season.

As the World Odyssey, the vessel sailed from Ijmuiden in the Netherlands for a fall voyage to Bangkok, Thailand.

The 22,400-ton ship is then poised to offer a second global cruise in spring 2026, sailing from Bangkok to Bremerhaven, Germany, in early January.

Originally built for Peter Deilmann Reederei in the late 1990s, the Deutschland has been splitting its time between Phoenix Reisen and Semester at Sea for nearly ten years.

After being acquired by investors in 2015, the ship was initially chartered to the brands as part of a five-year agreement, which was later extended in early 2018.

In May 2026, the Deutschland is set to return to Germany for another summer season, with a series of itineraries departing from Bremerhaven, Cuxhaven and Kiel.

The schedule includes cruises to Northern Europe, the British Isles, the Azores, Iceland, Scandinavia, the Baltic and more.

The ship is then set to kick off another winter season for Semester at Sea with a new itinerary in early September 2026.