Semester at Sea to Sail to Four Continents in Fall 2026

Semester at Sea recently announced its new fall 2026 itinerary, which will include visits to destinations on four continents.

According to the brand, the voyage was designed to allow guests to study abroad while calling at ports in Europe, Africa, South America and Asia.

Sailing onboard the World Odyssey, the 105-night journey sets sail from Ijmuiden, Netherlands, on September 9, 2026, before arriving in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22, 2026.

As the 128th cruise offered by Semester at Sea, the sailing is said to combine engaging onboard coursework with hands-on cultural activities at each port.

Destinations set to be visited include Leixões, Portugal; Casablanca, Morocco; Salvador de Bahia, Brazil; Jamestown, St. Helena; Cape Town, South Africa; and Port Louis, Mauritius.

Before arriving in Bangkok, the World Odyssey is also scheduled to pay visits to Colombo, Sri Lanka; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Hong Kong.

Except for the calls in St. Helena and Mauritius, the itinerary features five- to six-day stops in every visited destination.

The extended stay in each port of call allows guests to engage with local experts and community organizations, as well as explore heritage sites, Semester at Sea added.

“Semester at Sea is the exemplar of global, comparative education. The Fall 2026 voyage offers students an unparalleled opportunity to explore the richness of global cultures,” said Scott Marshall, president and CEO of the Institute for Shipboard Education.

“This itinerary transforms learning beyond the confines of any campus, inviting student voyagers to engage directly with diverse communities, traditions, and environments in ways that inspire curiosity and forge lifelong understanding,” he added.

Originally built for Peter Deilmann Reederei in Germany, the World Odyssey entered service in 1998 before being chartered by Semester at Sea in 2015.

The 520-guest ship currently splits its time between the company’s academic world cruises and a series of summer cruises in Europe sailing for Germany-based Phoenix Reisen.