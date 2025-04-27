Deutschland Starts Summer Season For Phoenix Reisen

The Deutschland is back in the German market after embarking on the first cruise of the season for Phoenix Reisen.

Following the completion of another winter season for Semester at Sea, the 1998-built vessel sailed from Bremerhaven on April 22, 2025.

For the first cruise of the season, the ship is offering a seven-night cruise to Western Europe that features visits to destinations in the Netherlands, Belgium, France and England, such as Ijmuiden, Zeebrugge, Portsmouth and Rouen.

The Deutschland is set to offer additional itineraries in the region before offering 14- to 16-night cruises to the Mediterranean starting in late May.

After sailing from Trieste, Italy, and Monte Carlo, Monaco, the 520-guest ship returns to Northern Europe in late June.

With cruises scheduled through early September, the vessel offers additional itineraries to Scandinavia, the British Isles, the Baltic and the North Sea.

Itineraries include visits to various off-the-beaten-path destinations, such as Flekkefjord in Norway, Tobermory in the Isle of Mull, Galway in Ireland, Luleå in Sweden, Oulu in Finland and more.

Upon completing its summer program for Phoenix Reisen, the Deutschland rejoins Semester at Sea for two world cruises in the 2025-26 season.

Renamed World Odyssey, the vessel initially offers a fall voyage that sails from Ijmuiden to Bangkok in early September 2025.

The 22,400-ton ship then offers a second global cruise in spring 2026, sailing from Bangkok to Bremerhaven in early January.

Originally built for Peter Deilmann Reederei in the late 1990s, the Deutschland has been spending summer cruises in service for Phoenix Reisen for nearly ten years.

The company’s initial five-year charter agreement, which was signed in 2015, was later extended in early 2018.

According to published deployment, the ship will return to Germany for the 2026 summer, offering cruises departing from Bremerhaven, Cuxhaven and Kiel for itineraries to Northern Europe, the Azores, Iceland and more.