Phoenix Reisen Ocean Fleet Meets Up

The four ships of Phoenix Reisen met up last week when the Amadea, Amera, Artania and Deutschland were all calling in Bremerhaven.

The four ships also took part in the SAIL Bremerhaven event.

The 2025 five-day long event featured a parade of tall ships and other historical vessels in addition to outdoor concerts and other public attractions.

Between August 14 and 16, 2025, Bonn-based Phoenix Reisen ships organizer turned around in Bremerhaven with a total of 6,000 guests disembarking and embarking.

In addition, several hundred day-visitors came aboard to get a taste of the cruise experience and enjoy a select cruise menu.

After a weekend cruise from Bremerhaven, the Amera sails to Greenland, while the Artania and Deutschland go to Norway. The Amadea sails to Norway, Denmark and will also call at German ports in the Baltic.