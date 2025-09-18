Norwegian Jewel Arrives in Europe Ahead of Drydock

The Norwegian Jewel recently arrived in Europe after completing a trans-Atlantic crossing in Southampton on Sep. 14, 2025.

Sailing from Canada, the 16-night repositioning cruise featured visits to destinations in Iceland, Northern Ireland, Ireland and France before arriving in England.

Set to undergo a drydock later this month, the ship is now offering a cruise to Western Europe and the Mediterranean.

The 11-night itinerary sails from Southampton to Barcelona and includes visits to ports in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Portugal and Spain.

Among the highlights of the cruise are visits to Leixões, Ibiza and Málaga, as well as stops in Palma de Mallorca and Le Havre.

Following the voyage, the Norwegian Jewel is set to arrive at a European shipyard for a scheduled drydock.

In addition to regular maintenance and technical work, the shipyard stay will see updates to the ship’s public areas.

According to Norwegian, one of the new features debuting onboard the 2,400-guest vessel includes the adults-only Vibe Beach Club.

The outdoor lounge will be created on a sundeck separate from the main pool and will feature a new hot tub, as well as 54 premium lounge chairs and seven new private cabanas.

Upon completing its scheduled refit, the Norwegian Jewel is set to embark on a repositioning voyage to North America.

Sailing from PortMiami, the vessel will spend the 2025-26 winter season offering a series of four- to 11-night itineraries to the Bahamas, the Panama Canal and the Southern Caribbean.

The cruises are highlighted by visits to Norwegian’s Great Stirrup Cay, as well as stops in less-visited destinations in the region, including Puerto Limón in Costa Rica.

Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the Norwegian Jewel completed 20 years of cruising for Norwegian Cruise Line earlier this year.

As the first ship in the company’s Jewel class, the 93,000-ton ship was followed by three sister vessels: the Norwegian Pearl, the Norwegian Jade and the Norwegian Gem.