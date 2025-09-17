Margaritaville at Sea to Reveal Beachcomber’s Homeport

Margaritaville at Sea seems ready to reveal the first details about the deployment of its upcoming ship, the Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber.

According to its website, the company plans to unveil the homeport and first sailings of the ship next week.

In a pop-up message, Margaritaville at Sea promises “all-new itineraries,” in addition to limited-time offers on Tuesday morning.

The company previously stated that, instead of joining its other vessels in Palm Beach and Tampa, the ship would sail from a third homeport.

Currently sailing for Costa Cruises, the Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber was acquired by the company last May.

Margaritaville at Sea is set to take delivery of the vessel, which entered service in 2003 as the Costa Fortuna, in late 2026.

The 2,720-guest ship is then set to undergo a significant refurbishment before becoming the newest and largest vessel in the fleet.

According to the company, the Beachcomber will showcase the fleet’s “free-spirited style, layering breezy blues, sunlit yellows and warm beachy tones to create a carefree, sun-soaked design.”

Described as a “floating celebration of everything guests love about Margaritaville at Sea hospitality,” the 103,000-ton vessel will offer brand favorites, including 5 o’Clock Somewhere and Hemisphere Dancer.

Cheeseburger in Paradise and License to Chill are also making a return, alongside more than 15 new experiences created exclusively for Beachcomber.

Margaritaville at Sea currently operates two ships, including the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, which entered service for the brand in 2024.

Originally built as the Costa Atlantica, the 1999-built vessel sails to the Western Caribbean and Florida from its homeport in Port Tampa Bay.

As the company’s first vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise debuted in 2022. Sailing from West Palm Beach, the 1991-built ship offers short cruises to the Bahamas and Florida.

Pors of call visited by the company include Key West, Nassau, Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Jamaica and Belize.