Margaritaville at Sea to Sail from New Homeport in 2026

Currently sailing from Palm Beach and Tampa, Margaritaville at Sea will add a third homeport to its lineup in late 2026.

After acquiring the Costa Fortuna earlier this year, the company announced that the vessel will sail from a new port in the United States.

Further details of the ship’s deployment, including the location of the homeport, are set to be released at a later date.

With its two-ship fleet, Margaritaville at Sea currently sails from two ports in Florida: West Palm Beach and Tampa Bay.

In service for Costa Cruises in Europe, the Fortuna is set to join the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise and the Margaritaville at Sea Islander in late 2026.

The 2003-built ship is expected to undergo a major refurbishment in Europe before entering service for the U.S.-based cruise line.

According to Margaritaville at Sea, the yet-to-be-named vessel will offer all the brand’s signature experiences, including a sense of fun and escapism.

The company also highlighted the ship’s expansive outdoor decks, as well as its eight-story center atrium, which will be transformed to offer Margaritaville’s island-inspired design.

Boasting a design similar to Carnival’s Destiny class ships, the Costa Fortuna was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

With interiors created by hospitality architect Joe Farcus, the public areas of the 2,720-guest vessel pay homage to famous transatlantic liners of the past.

Among the vessel’s main public areas are a three-deck theater, as well as four restaurants and three pool decks.

As the first ship to join the company’s fleet, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise has been offering short cruises out of West Palm Beach since April 2022.

Originally built for Costa Cruises, the 1991-built vessel also sailed for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line before joining Margaritaville’s new cruise brand.

Formerly the Costa Atlantica, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander entered service for the company in 2024 for four- to eight-night cruises from Tampa.