Margaritaville At Sea Purchases Costa Fortuna

Margaritaville at Sea has announced the purchase of its third ship, the Costa Fortuna.

“Over the last three years, we have been incredibly focused on building Margaritaville at Sea by delivering more of what our guests love: a uniquely laid-back island attitude with award-winning hospitality,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

The company said a homeport would be announced at a later date.

“With the acquisition of our third ship in three years, we are proud to once again invite guests to step into the Margaritaville state of mind on the open ocean. The launch of the Margaritaville at Sea Islander was a significant moment for our company, and the acquisition of the Costa Fortuna, our largest ship to date, gives us another exciting opportunity to bring even more fun and escapism to guests from a new homeport in 2026,” added Ivy.

John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville, said: “Margaritaville at Sea has been on an exceptional trajectory since its launch only a few short years ago. We’re thrilled to once again expand the experience of our brand on the water and share the cruise line’s signature experiences and amenities with even more guests.”

The Costa Fortuna, which was built for Costa Cruises, will be the largest vessel in the Margaritaville at Sea fleet at over 102,500 gross tons and accommodating approximately 3,450 passengers. The ship will leave the Costa fleet in the third quarter of 2026.

According to the press release, the ship will be reimagined by Margaritaville at Sea in the signature design central to the line’s success.