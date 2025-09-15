Cruise Executives Evaluate Investments in the Brazilian Market

The Brazilian cruise market could be poised for further growth following the 2025-26 season, when capacity is projected to be down based on published deployment.

Speaking at an industry gathering in Brasília earlier this month, executives from major brands said they are currently evaluating further investments in the country.

The national market, however, is plagued with bottlenecks that prevent major investments, MSC’s Country Manager Adrian Ursilli said.

“Brazil needs to improve its conditions, specifically in regard to port costs, labor costs and taxes, so that the (cruise industry) can be more competitive in the country,” Ursilli explained during the 7th CLIA Brazil Forum.

MSC is trimming its capacity in South America for the 2025-26 season, deploying five ships in the region.

Four will serve the Brazilian market, down from five larger vessels during the 2024-25 season, which ended in April.

“If the future grants us the overcoming of these obstacles, what awaits us is very promising. The cruise industry is experiencing a very special moment, with increasingly modern and sustainable ships, and new areas will be explored,” Ursilli added.

Costa Cruises’ President for the Americas, Dario Rustico, noted that the country needs to act proactively to pursue more growth opportunities.

“If an opportunity arises and we do not develop it, what is the purpose of this opportunity? The fundamental point is to take action, solve problems and develop them,” he said.

“These opportunities and problems will always exist; the question is what we do with them,” Rustico noted.

“If everything is resolved, Brazil will become non-stop,” he added, noting that numbers for the country’s industry are still “very small, very poor” considering Brazil’s potential.

Costa is deploying two ships in South America in 2025-26, down from three in recent seasons.

According to Estela Farina, Norwegian Cruise Line Holding’s managing director in the country, Brazil is on Norwegian Cruise Line’s radar. While the company doesn’t have set plans for sending ships to the country, it may consider doing so in the future.

“It is not yet a plan that is close to actually happening. We had some meetings that brought hope and positive expectations, but we continue to operate in the country with Oceania and Regent.”

Farina said that the two upscale brands offer longer itineraries that visit Brazilian ports but are more aimed at international audiences.

“We work on Brazil as an ‘export market,’ selling international cruises to the national public. But as a destination, there is no doubt that there is also an opportunity to be explored,” she added.

Serving as Royal Caribbean Group Managing Director in Brazil, Renata Lazari noted that the company had national operations in the country in the past.

“We are always looking for opportunities, but Brazil competes with other countries,” she said, calling for improvements in the country’s business environment.

Lazari highlighted the company’s return to Latin America, which will see year-round operations from Colombia and Panamá starting in 2026