Royal Caribbean: Year-Round from Latin America Starting in 2026

Royal Caribbean International is expanding its presence in Latin America with year-round sailing from Colombia and Panama starting in 2026.

According to the company’s published deployment, the Jewel of the Seas will spend 11 months in the region starting next May.

The Radiance-class vessel takes over the program from its sister ship, the Serenade of the Seas, which is set to sail from Colombia and Panama in 2025-26.

Both ships offer seven-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean departing from Cartagena de Indias and Colón, respectively.

The itineraries sail to the ABC Islands, visiting Oranjestad in Aruba, Kraklandjin in Bonaire and Willemstad in Curaçao.

After arriving in Latin America in May 2026, the Jewel of the Seas is set to operate cruises in the region through April 2027.

Ending a nine-year absence, Royal Caribbean returned to Latin America with the Rhapsody of the Seas during the 2023-24 season.

Following a new hiatus in 2024-25, the company is resuming its regional operations later this year with the larger Serenade of the Seas.

The 2,146-guest vessel arrives in Latin America in October for a six-month deployment that runs through late May 2026.

In addition to Colombia, Panama and a selection of homeports in the United States, Royal Caribbean also offers cruises to the Southern Caribbean departing from Puerto Rico.

In related news, MSC Cruises recently announced plans to offer year-round cruising in the Southern Caribbean.

Repositioning from Europe, the MSC Opera will offer seven-night cruises from La Romana and Fort-de-France starting in April 2027.

Destinations set to be visited include Martinique, Guadeloupe, Aruba, Curaçao, St. Maarten, the British Virgin Islands and more.

The company is also expanding its operations in the region during the 2026-27 season, with the MSC Opera joining the MSC Seaview for seven- to 14-night cruises departing from Martinique and Guadeloupe.