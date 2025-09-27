Costa Vessels Wrap Up Summer Season in Northern Europe

The Costa Diadema and the Costa Favolosa recently wrapped up Costa Cruises’ summer season in Northern Europe.

After offering a series of itineraries departing from Denmark and Germany, the vessels embarked on repositioning voyages to the Mediterranean earlier this month.

The Costa Favolosa was the first to set sail to Southern Europe, kicking off a 12-night cruise to Italy on Sept. 12, 2025.

Sailing from the German port of Hamburg to Genoa, the repositioning voyage featured visits to destinations in France, England, Spain, and Lisbon, such as Dover, Le Havre, La Coruña and Lisbon.

The 2011-built ship then kicked off a series of short cruises in the Western Mediterranean, sailing to Spain, France and Italy.

Guests can board the vessel in Barcelona, Marseille and Genoa for the three- and four-night sailings, which will be offered through late October.

The Costa Favolosa is then set to reposition to South America for a winter season sailing to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

After arriving in the region in April, the ship offered a series of summer cruises to destinations in Scandinavia, the Baltic, Iceland, the British Isles and Western Europe, departing from Hamburg.

After completing a series of cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, Denmark and Germany, the Costa Diadema kicked off a repositioning cruise to the Mediterranean on Sept. 13, 2025.

Sailing from Copenhagen to Savona, the 11-night itinerary visited Norway, France, Spain, Portugal and Italy, stopping at Kristiansand, Le Havre, Vigo, Lisbon, Marseille and more.

The Costa Diadema is now offering a series of four- to ten-night cruises to the Mediterranean and Morocco.

The deployment is highlighted by visits to less usual destinations in Costa’s lineup, including Gibraltar, Tangier and Casablanca.

Following its fall season in the Mediterranean, the 2014-built ship is scheduled to sail to the Brazilian port of Belém, where it will serve as a floating hotel during a UN event.

The vessel then repositions to Santos and Itajaí for a series of three- to seven-night cruises to destinations in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.