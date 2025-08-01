Costa Confirms Diadema Charter; Changes to Ship’s 2025-26 Schedule

Costa Cruises confirmed it is chartering the Costa Diadema to Brazilian authorities during the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP 30).

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, the vessel is expected to be one of two cruise ships serving as floating hotels during the event, which will take place in Belém between November 10 and 21, 2025.

In a statement, the company said that contract details have been agreed upon with the ship set to remain docked at the Brazilian port between November 5 and 22, 2025.

“Costa confirms an agreement with the federal authorities in Brazil and the partners indicated by the organizing committee for the chartering of the Costa Diadema,” the company said.

“Additional details about the operation of the Costa Diadema in Belém as a floating hotel for COP 30 will be officially announced soon by the organizing committee,” Costa added.

The charter will result in changes to the ship’s 2025-26 schedule, the company added, with sailings scheduled to sail between October 18 and November 28 now cancelled.

The Costa Diadema was set to offer a cruise in the Mediterranean, as well as a trans-Atlantic crossing during that timeframe.

“For guests who have already made reservations for these cruises, Costa will make every effort to offer a product of equal value on one of the other ships in the Costa fleet,” the company added.

Following its charter, the Costa Diadema is set to operate a winter season in South America, offering itineraries between Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

In addition to the Costa Cruises vessel, the MSC Seaview is expected to serve as a floating hotel during the UNFCCC COP 30.

The 4,140-guest ship is part of MSC Cruises’ five-ship lineup in South America for the 2025-26 winter season.