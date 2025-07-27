Costa Favolosa on 17-Night Cruise to Spitsbergen

The Costa Favolosa is currently offering a unique cruise to Spitsbergen, Iceland, the British Isles and the Arctic Circle.

Deployed for a full summer season in Northern Europe, the Costa Cruises ship kicked off the itinerary in Hamburg on July 14, 2025.

The 17-night cruise will see the 2012-built vessel visiting eight ports of call in Scotland, Iceland and Norway.

After departing from Germany, the Favolosa sailed to Stornoway, Seydisfjordur, Akureyri and Isafjord during the first week of the cruise.

The 3,012-guest ship then crossed the Arctic Circle, arriving at Spitsbergen’s Longyearbyen for a two-day call on July 23, 2025.

Following the visit to the capital city of the Svalbard region, the Costa Favolosa is scheduled to visit additional destinations in Norway, including Tromso and Malloy.

The itinerary is also highlighted by a visit to Honningsvag, from which passengers can embark on excursions to the northernmost point of the continent of Europe, Nordkapp.

Completing the unique voyage, the 114,500-ton ship is scheduled to arrive back in Hamburg on July 31, 2025.

The cruise is part of the vessel’s summer deployment in Northern Europe, which also includes additional departures to Iceland, as well as other itineraries to destinations in the North Sea, the British Isles and Scandinavia.

The cruise program ends in mid-September with a repositioning voyage to Italy via Western Europe and the Strait of Gibraltar.

Following a fall season in the Mediterranean, the Costa Favolosa is set to return to South America in early November.

As part of Costa Cruises’ 2025-26 season in the region, the vessel offers a series of three- to nine-night cruises departing from ports in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, including Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Montevideo.

Also sailing in Northern Europe this summer, the Costa Diadema is set to join the vessel in South American waters in November.