Brilliant Lady Kicks Off Maiden Season in New York City

The Brilliant Lady officially kicked off its maiden season for Virgin Voyages in New York City on Sep. 5, 2025.

The new vessel sailed from New York for a short cruise to Bermuda.

The five-night maiden voyage features an overnight visit to King’s Wharf, in addition to two days of cruising in the Atlantic.

As part of its inaugural season, the Brilliant Lady is now set to offer cruises to North America’s East Coast, with additional itineraries visiting New England, Canada and Bermuda.

In addition to New York City, some of the five- to 13-night cruises are also set to depart from Quebec City.

The 140,000-ton ship is then set to reposition to Miami later this year ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean.

In 2026, the vessel is set to mark Virgin’s debut on the West Coast and in Alaska, with itineraries departing from Los Angeles, Seattle and Vancouver.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Brilliant Lady was initially scheduled to enter service for Virgin Voyages in late 2023.

The company initially said that it decided to delay the ship’s introduction due to unexpected construction, supply chain and staffing challenges.

“We want to make sure that when the ship launches, we can deliver the standards our Sailors have come to expect from an award-winning brand like Virgin Voyages,” the brand said at the time.

While the 2,770-guest vessel was delivered in early 2024, a new maiden season was only announced later that year.

Following the Scarlet Lady, the Valiant Lady and the Resilient Lady, the Brilliant Lady became the fourth ship in Virgin Voyages’ fleet.

Offering an adults-only product, the ships currently provide itineraries in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.