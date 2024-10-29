Virgin Announces Brilliant Lady’s 2026 Alaskan Itineraries

Virgin Voyages has announced the inaugural Alaskan itineraries for the Brilliant Lady, set to launch in the summer of 2026, according to a press release.

From May to September, the ship will offer 17 voyages to 12 destinations in Alaska. Presale access begins on Thursday, November 2, with general sales available starting November 13.

Guests sailing aboard the Brilliant Lady will have opportunities to experience Alaska’s wildlife and landscapes, including sightings of bald eagles, seals and humpback whales. Activities will include salmon fishing, glacier trekking, lumberjack shows and dog sledding, allowing guests to explore the region’s natural beauty.

Virgin Voyages’ CEO Nirmal Saverimuttu said: “We have incredibly high repeat rates, so our Sailors are always challenging us to seek new horizons; they always want to know ‘where else can we sail with Virgin?’ This brand is charting new paths, and the sold-out response to our Front(ier) of the Line passes earlier this year showed us just how sought-after our Alaskan itineraries are. We continue to reach for the high seas with our itineraries, with Brilliant Lady being no exception. Soon our Sailors can visit one of the world’s most incredible destinations on the No. 1 cruise line, all while enjoying new and exciting artists, chefs and musicians that bring the Virgin vibe.”

The Brilliant Lady will offer seven- to 12-night itineraries departing from Seattle and Vancouver, featuring stops in Alaska and Canada’s northwest. The inaugural MerMaiden voyage, scheduled for May 21-28, will set sail from Seattle to Ketchikan, a village in the Tongass National Forest. The itinerary includes a visit to Sitka, followed by a day in Tracy Arm Fjord. The ship will also dock in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, before returning to Seattle.

The Brilliant Lady will make its debut in September 2026, starting its inaugural season in New York. The ship will then offer voyages from Miami, Los Angeles and Seattle, including a 16-night sailing through the Panama Canal. Additionally, a new seven-night itinerary from Los Angeles will feature stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.