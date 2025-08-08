World Explorer in Service for Rivages du Monde

Mystic Ocean’s World Explorer is currently in service for Rivages du Monde in Northern Europe, the Atlantic and the Arctic.

The 200-guest expedition vessel kicked off a summer season for the operator earlier this year, following a winter season in Antarctica for Quark Expeditions.

Currently sailing around Iceland, the World Explorer is also set to offer itineraries in Greenland, the Atlantic Isles and Great Britain.

The vessel completes its schedule for Rivages du Monde in early October, following an 11-night cruise to Portugal, Morocco, Spain and Cape Verde.

Sailing from Leixões, the open-jaw voyage features visits to Lisbon, Tangier, Casablanca, Safi, Arrecife and Las Palmas before arriving in Praia.

Before arriving in Iceland, the World Explorer also offered itineraries in Northern Africa, the Mediterranean, Western Europe and the British Isles.

With itineraries yet to be announced for 2026, it’s unclear if the World Explorer will operate another summer season for the company.

Upon completing its current deployment, the ship is set to operate a farewell winter season for Quark Expeditions in Antarctica in 2025-26.

After being acquired by Windstar Cruises in 2024, the 2019-built vessel is set to be transferred to its new operator in late 2026.

Following the Star Seeker, the ship will become the second to join Windstar’s Star Class fleet, which also includes the Star Breeze, the Star Legend and the Star Pride.

As part of its maiden season for the company, the Explorer is set to offer a series of winter cruises in the Mediterranean.

The deployment starts with a seven-night cruise to Spain and the United Kingdom that is scheduled to sail roundtrip from Barcelona starting on Dec. 28, 2026.

Through late March, the Star Explorer offers a series of seven- to nine-night cruises sailing from homeports in Spain and Italy, such as Venice, Civitavecchia and Barcelona.

The vessel is set to undergo a major refurbishment before debuting for Windstar. The refit will include the addition of new dining venues, as well as a capacity increase.