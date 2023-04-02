Quark: Strong 2024-25 Antarctica Program, More Helicopter Adventures

Quark Expeditions has announced its Antarctica 2024-25 season that offers more helicopter adventures than any other operator in the polar regions, according to a company statement.

“Without a doubt, our 2024-25 season will be our most helicopter-focused Antarctic season ever,” said Andrew White, President of Quark Expeditions. “We’ve increased the opportunities for guests to experience the Antarctic from the air in Ultramarine’s two twin-engine H145 helicopters. This has been part of our long-term strategy for the game-changing Ultramarine, which will offer heli-landing and flightseeing on multiple Antarctic voyages.

“Guests on World Explorer and Ocean Adventurer will be able to choose from a robust portfolio of land- and sea-based adventures—including kayaking, Zodiac cruising, hiking and wildlife-watching—under the expert guidance of our expedition team, who are recognized as the best in the polar industry,” said White.

The 30 departures (ranging from seven to 23 days) in Quark Expeditions’ Antarctic 2024-25 season include voyages to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia Island, the Falkland Islands and Patagonia.

Quark Expeditions has also introduced a variety of incentives for the 2024.25 season.

“When planning for this new Antarctic season, we took into consideration the barriers currently facing global travelers,” said Thomas Lennartz, vice president of sales and client experience.

“In addition to offering 25 percent off select Antarctic voyages—with an extra 10 percent off when paying in full at time of booking—we’re introducing a $1,000 flight credit off the top of their trip costs on all departures. We’re topping that off with a US 250 shipboard credit (on all departures) which guests can use at their discretion.”