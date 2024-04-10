Windstar Cruises Welcomes Two New Ships to Fleet

Windstar Cruises has announced the expansion of its fleet with the addition of the Star Seeker and Star Explorer.

The first of the two ships, the newbuild Star Seeker, is currently being constructed in the WestSEA shipyard and is expected to be delivered in December of 2025, followed by Star Explorer in December 2026.

The Star Seeker was originally ordered by Mystic and slated for its Atlas brand, while the 2019-built Star Explorer is currently operating for Quark Expeditions on a charter from Mystic.

“Our goal was to ensure these ships are unmistakably Windstar, and a significant amount of effort has gone into achieving this,” says Windstar Cruises’ President Christopher Prelog.

“We are thrilled for this expansion, building on the success of our game-changing Star Class in small-ship cruising with guests and travel partners, while offering new experiences. This growth reflects the dedication of our incredible crew and team, allowing us to broaden our destination portfolio and even bring one of our Wind Class sail ships back to Tahiti.”

Each ship has 112 suites, featuring full private verandas and infinity windows, ensuring unparalleled views for every guest onboard. Additionally, two new Owner’s Suites with wrap-around balconies have been added to the aft of the ship, perfect for evening cocktails or a private dinner. With a capacity for 224 guests and a staff to guest ratio of 1:2, the ships maintain an intimate atmosphere, ensuring personalized service at every turn.

Guests will also enjoy access to several newly added Windstar guest favorites, including the brand’s iconic Watersports Platform with all-new staircase access, the cozy Yacht Club café and lounge, a two-story spa and fitness facility, an intimate forward whirlpool on the bow, and a spacious open deck perfect for sunbathing and Windstar’s famous deck barbeques.

Andrew N. Todd, President & CEO of parent company Xanterra Travel Collection said, “As part of our company’s expanding portfolio, Windstar Cruises is poised for remarkable growth and an exciting future ahead. We’re excited about the possibilities of where Windstar will sail and the opportunities it brings our officers, crew and staff, and our guests.”