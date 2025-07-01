Windstar’s Star Explorer to Debut in Mediterranean Winter 2026-27

Windstar Cruises’ Star Explorer will debut in the Mediterranean, offering winter sailings to Europe.

Launching Dec. 28, 2026, the Star Explorer’s inaugural local season offers overnight stays in Florence (Livorno), Barcelona, and Nice, as well as ports like Genoa, Catania and Malaga.

The company said in a press release that seasonal highlights include Carnevale in Venice and Epiphany in Greece. This season marks Windstar’s fourth winter season sailing the Mediterranean.

Onboard the ship are 112 suites, including two Horizon Owner’s Suites with wraparound balconies.

“Winter is when the Mediterranean slows down, and that’s when Windstar steps in,” said Jess Peterson, director of destination experience and itinerary planning.

“With Star Explorer, we’re offering guests a chance to see these legendary places with fresh eyes and fewer crowds, all in the comfort of our newest yacht,” added Peterson.

Windstar Cruises’ Early Booking Offer is available through July 31, 2025, offering an all-inclusive package with Wi-Fi, unlimited select wine, beer and cocktails and gratuities — a value of more than $1,300 per stateroom on a seven-day cruise. Guests will also enjoy up to $200 in onboard credit per stateroom.

Windstar also introduced its Pay Now, Save More promotion, available with cruises booked using the Early Booking Offer. Those who pay in full at the time of booking will receive an additional 5 percent discount on cruise fares (including non-discountable fares).

Itineraries include the following:

The Star Explorer’s Inaugural Voyage: Southern Spain Winter Escapes (Nine Nights)

Exploring Gaudí’s architecture in Barcelona and Málaga. Guests have the option to extend the experience inland with the Madrid and Southern Spain Cruise Tour.

“Europe’s Winter Riviera” (Seven Nights)

Exploring the Riviera’s off-season with overnight stays in Florence (Livorno) and Barcelona. Highlights include Tuscany, Genoa and Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter.

“Winter Italy & the Dalmatian Coast” (Eight Nights)

Exploring Europe, featuring Michelangelo’s frescoes, Venice’s canals and the ruins of Pompeii. Highlights include making pizza in Sicily and watching winter lights shimmer in Dubrovnik.

“Star Collector Voyages and optional Madrid Cruise Tours” (13+ nights)

Exploring Europe with extended itineraries that combine multiple voyages.