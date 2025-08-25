Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas Moves to Miami

Royal Caribbean International’s Wonder of the Seas is soon moving to Miami to kick off a series of short cruises to the Bahamas.

With the new Star of the Seas taking over its schedule in Port Canaveral, the Oasis-class vessel is set to reposition to South Florida on August 25, 2025.

Sailing from Miami on Mondays and Fridays, the ship’s new three- and four-night cruises are highlighted by visits to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination of Perfect Day at CocoCay.

With sailings scheduled through April 2027, the cruises also feature visits to Nassau.

Joining the Utopia of the Seas, the Wonder will become the second Oasis-class ship to offer short cruises to the Bahamas on a year-round basis.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the Utopia has been offering three- and four-night cruises to the country since entering service in mid-2024.

In preparation for its debut in the short cruise market, the Wonder of the Seas also received an expanded non-smoking casino.

Replacing the Crown Lounge on Deck 4, the new gambling area debuted in mid-July, along with other updates.

In addition to the larger casino, the Wonder also welcomed a new Crown & Anchor lounge on Deck 16, as well as an updated teens area.

Initially designed for cruising in China and Asia, the Wonder of the Seas was built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France.

As the fifth ship in Royal Caribbean’s Oasis series, the 227,625-ton vessel first entered service in March 2022.

During its maiden season, the ship offered itineraries to the Caribbean and the Western Mediterranean, as well as a trans-Atlantic crossing.

Sailing from the port along with the Icon of the Seas and the Freedom of the Seas, the Wonder of the Seas is also set to become the third Royal Caribbean ship currently in Miami.