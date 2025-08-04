Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas Completes First Year in Service

The Utopia of the Seas recently completed its first year of service for the Royal Caribbean International brand.

Built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the vessel was delivered to the company on June 14, 2024.

The ship then made technical calls in Spain and Puerto Rico before heading to Port Canaveral for its maiden season.

Upon arriving at its homeport a few days earlier, the LNG-powered vessel kicked off its first commercial cruise on July 19, 2024.

Before the maiden voyage, the Utopia of the Seas was also named during a special ceremony that included singer Meghan Trainor as godmother.

As the first Oasis-class ship entirely dedicated to short cruises, the ship then embarked on a series of three- and four-night itineraries to the Bahamas.

The voyages are highlighted by Royal Caribbean’s private island destination of Perfect Day at CocoCay, which is visited on every sailing.

In addition to sailing to the Bahamas, the Utopia of the Seas made a one-off cruise to the Western Caribbean during its first year of service.

After sailing from Port Canaveral in May 2025, the four-night itinerary featured a visit to Cozumel in Mexico, as well as a day at sea.

The ship is now scheduled to offer its first-ever weeklong cruise on Dec. 24, 2026, sailing from Port Canaveral for a seven-night itinerary to the Eastern Caribbean.

In addition to CocoCay, the cruise features Utopia’s maiden visits to Philipsburg in St. Maarten and Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

As the fourth ship in Royal Caribbean’s Oasis series to be constructed at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique, the Utopia of the Seas followed the 2016-built Harmony of the Seas, the 2018-built Symphony of the Seas and the 2022-built Wonder of the Seas.

Two vessels, the 2009-built Oasis of the Seas and the 2010-built Allure of the Seas, were previously built at the Aker Yards shipyard in Turku, Finland.

After the Utopia, Royal Caribbean is set to take delivery of an additional Oasis-class ship from Chantiers in 2028