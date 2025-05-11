Utopia of the Seas Offers First Cruise to Cozumel

Royal Caribbean International’s Utopia of the Seas recently embarked on its first-ever cruise to Cozumel, Mexico.

Deployed on short cruises to the Bahamas on a year-round basis, the 2024-built vessel debuted in the Western Caribbean as part of a four-night itinerary.

After departing from Port Canaveral on May 5, 2025, the cruise arrived in Cozumel two days later. The Utopia of the Seas also spent two days at sea before returning to its homeport on May 9, 2025.

According to published deployment, the 5,714-guest ship is not set to return to the Western Caribbean.

Continuing its year-round schedule of cruises to the Bahamas, the Utopia offers a series of three- and four-night cruises that sail to Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s private destination of Perfect Day at CocoCay.

In mid-2026, the Oasis-class vessel is also scheduled to offer a four-night cruise to Labadee, Royal Caribbean’s private destination in the Caribbean.

The itinerary sails from Port Canaveral in early May and features two days at sea, in addition to a nine-night visit to the port of call in Haiti.

In 2026, the Utopia of the Seas is set to offer its first-ever weeklong cruise as part of a seven-night itinerary to the Eastern Caribbean.

Sailing from Central Florida in late December, the sailing celebrates Christmas onboard with visits to Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas and Philipsburg in St. Maarten.

The itinerary also includes a visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay before returning to Port Canaveral.

As the sixth ship in Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class, the Utopia of the Seas was built at the Chantiers de L’Atlantique shipyard in France and entered service in July 2024.

Designed for the short cruise market, the 231,000-ton vessel has been offering three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas since its debut.

Following the Utopia, Royal Caribbean is set to take delivery of an additional Oasis-class ship in 2028.