Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas Embarks on First Cruise

The Star of the Seas is now in service for Royal Caribbean International, embarking on its first revenue cruise on Aug. 16, 2025 from Port Canaveral.

As the second ship in the company’s Icon class, the 250,800-ton ship was delivered by the Meyer Turku shipyard in early July.

Following a series of preparations, as well as celebratory events, the vessel finally welcomed its first paying guests in Port Canaveral this weekend.

The Star of the Seas is now set to offer a series of short cruises to the Bahamas that sail to Royal Caribbean’s private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Amid the three- and four-night preview cruises, the ship is set to be officially named by research astronaut Kellie Gerardi during a ceremony on Aug. 20, 2025.

Singer Diana Ross was initially set to serve as the vessel’s godmother but later stepped down from the position.

On Aug. 31, 2025, the Star of the Seas embarks on its official maiden voyage, kicking off a year-round schedule of week-long cruises to the Caribbean.

The first seven-night cruise sails to the Western Caribbean and features visits to ports in Mexico and Honduras, including Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán.

The 5,310-guest ship is also set to visit Perfect Day at CocoCay before returning to its homeport in Central Florida.

Also visiting destinations in the Eastern Caribbean, the Star of the Seas is set to continue to offer seven-night cruises from Port Canaveral through at least April 2027.

Other ports of call being visited by the ship as part of the deployment include Philipsburg in St. Maarten, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and San Juan in Puerto Rico.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon class also includes the Icon of the Seas, which entered service in 2023, and the Legend of the Seas, which will join the fleet in 2026.

A fourth sister ship is also scheduled to be built at the Meyer Turku shipyard for a 2027 delivery.