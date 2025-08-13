Royal Caribbean Hits 100 Million Guest Mark

Royal Caribbean International recently celebrated a milestone after hitting the mark of 100 million guests sailed onboard its vessels.

According to a press release, the company celebrated the moment onboard the Icon of the Seas, welcoming the 100 millionth guest with awards and surprises.

The Duquette family from Parkland, Florida, was recognized during the celebration, winning gifts that included a new cruise onboard the Utopia of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean said that one million families travel onboard its 29-ship fleet each year, visiting over 300 destinations around the world.

Celebrating its ties to multi-generational travel, the company also stated that 1.26 million kids have sailed onboard its ships over its 50-year history.

Over 20,000 family activities were held during this timeframe, as well as 508,826 bumper car rides and 276,367 ice skating sessions.

Over 1.25 million guests climbed the rock walls onboard the company’s fleet, while roughly 545,000 went down the Ultimate Abyss slides.

At Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean also celebrated nearly 35,000 rides on its Up, Up & Away hot air balloon, in addition to 1.21 million Thrill Waterpark visits since 2019.

Since entering service in 2024, the Icon of the Seas has seen 29,900 passengers visiting the Crown’s Edge thrill ride.

Royal Caribbean is now getting ready to welcome the first guests onboard the new Star of the Seas, which was delivered by Meyer Turku in July.

Additionally, over the next three years, the company will expand its portfolio of exclusive destinations with the debut of the brand’s first-ever beach club, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in the Bahamas, set to open in December 2025.

By the end of 2027, Royal Caribbean also plans to open Perfect Day Mexico and Royal Beach Club Cozumel in Mexico and Lelepa in the South Pacific.