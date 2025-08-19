Hurricane Erin: Carnival Sunshine to Sail to the Bahamas Instead of Bermuda

Carnival Sunshine’s current cruise will sail to the Bahamas instead of Bermuda due to the impact of Hurricane Erin.

“Our Fleet Operations Center continues to actively monitor Hurricane Erin,” the company said in a statement sent to guests onboard.

“Based on the latest forecasts, we can now confirm that we will not be able to visit Bermuda,” Carnival added.

According to the letter, instead of making an overnight visit to King’s Wharf, the Carnival Sunshine will now sail to Nassau and Celebration Key.

After opening in July, the new exclusive destination in Grand Bahama is a highlight of the new itinerary, Carnival said.

“We know you were looking forward to visiting Bermuda and share your disappointment regarding this weather-related change of plans, but trust you will agree that your safety takes priority,” the company added.

Pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions will be automatically refunded to onboard accounts, the statement explained.

As a gesture of appreciation for guests’ understanding, Carnival is also offering a $100 onboard credit per stateroom.

The Carnival Sunshine sailed from its homeport in Norfolk on August 17, 2025, as part of a six-night cruise.

Sailing from Norfolk on a year-round basis, the 1996-built ship offers itineraries to the Caribbean, the Bahamas and Bermuda.

The Carnival vessel is one of the vessels that had a visit to Bermuda cancelled due to the expected impact from Hurricane Erin.

Royal Caribbean International informed guests that the current sailing of the Vision of the Seas was also adjusted to avoid the island due to the tropical storm.

After sailing from Baltimore on Aug. 14, the 1997-built ship is now offering a nine-night cruise that was originally set to visit King’s Wharf, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau.

With the visit to Bermuda cancelled, the vessel is now sailing to the two destinations in the Bahamas, as well as Port Canaveral.

Other ships that cancelled visits to King’s Wharf include Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas and Norwegian Cruise Line’s Aqua and Jewel.