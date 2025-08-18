MSC and Royal Caribbean Change Itineraries Due to Erin

Cruise ships continue to adjust their itineraries due to the impact of Erin across the Caribbean and Bermuda.

As of Monday morning, the storm was making its way through the Atlantic after turning into a Category 4 hurricane.

The new MSC World America recently joined the lineup of vessels that adjusted their itineraries to avoid Erin.

Originally set to offer a seven-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean this week, the 2025-built ship is now set to visit ports of call in the Western Caribbean.

“Due to Hurricane Erin and adverse weather forecasts, your cruise itinerary requires immediate adjustment,” MSC Cruises explained in a statement issued onboard.

“Our proactive decision prioritizes the safety and comfort of our guests and crew, ensuring a secure journey,” the company added.

As part of the changes, the MSC World America will replace visits to San Juan and Puerto Plata with stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya.

A previously scheduled visit to Ocean Cay, the company’s private island destination in the Bahamas, is still set to take place as scheduled.

Royal Caribbean International also made changes to the itinerary of the Liberty of the Seas due to the projected impacts of Hurricane Erin.

Initially scheduled to offer a five-night cruise to Bermuda, the vessel departed from Port Liberty on Saturday.

With its visit to King’s Wharf cancelled, the 2008-built ship is now set to make an overnight call in Halifax, Canada.

Three additional ships changed their itineraries due to the hurricane in recent days, including the Vision of the Seas.

The Royal Caribbean ship cancelled a visit to Bermuda that was scheduled for this week to avoid the projected path of Erin.

The Carnival Sunshine also made a similar adjustment to its itinerary, dropping a planned visit to King’s Wharf.

Initially set to offer a cruise to the Eastern Caribbean this week, the Disney Treasure switched to the Western Caribbean.

Two Norwegian Cruise Line ships, the Norwegian Aqua and the Norwegian Jewel, also had their itineraries adjusted to avoid the tropical storm.