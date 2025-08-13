Tropical Storm Erin Changes Royal Caribbean Itinerary

Royal Caribbean International’s Vision of the Seas is changing the itinerary of its upcoming cruise to avoid Tropical Storm Erin.

After forming earlier this week, the system is expected to become the first hurricane of the season over the next few days.

According to a statement sent to guests onboard the Vision, Erin is anticipated to impact Bermuda, which led to the cancellation of a visit to King’s Wharf.

“Along with our Chief Meteorologist, Craig Setzer, our Captain has been monitoring Tropical Storm Erin and its expected track,” Royal Caribbean stated.

“In the interest of safety, we have decided to avoid the storm and head south,” the company added, noting that the storm is expected to be near Bermuda during the cruise.

Vision’s next departure starts in Baltimore on Aug. 14, 2025, and was originally scheduled to visit Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau.

The cruise also included an overnight call to King’s Wharf, which was set to take place between Aug. 16 and Aug. 17.

“While we’ll miss our overnight visit to Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda, we’ll now enjoy a full day in Orlando (Port Canaveral), Florida, on Sunday, August 17,” Royal Caribbean continued.

The Vision of the Seas is set for a long call at the port, arriving at 7:45 AM and remaining docked through 9:00 PM.

“We’re terribly sorry for the last-minute change caused by weather – your safety is our top priority,” the company added.

In addition to the new visit to Port Canaveral, the adjusted itinerary will also feature an earlier arrival in Nassau, as well as another day at sea.

According to Royal Caribbean, any pre-paid shore excursions booked with the company will be automatically refunded to their original forms of payment within 14 business days.

Sailing year-round from Baltimore, the Vision of the Seas offers five- to 12-night cruises to Canada and New England, Bermuda and the Caribbean.