Disney Cruise Line Changes Itinerary Due to Hurricane Erin

Disney Cruise Line changed the current itinerary of the Disney Treasure due to the expected impact of Hurricane Erin, with the ship moving to a Western Caribbean itinerary.

After forming last week, the tropical storm became the first hurricane of the season and is moving towards the Caribbean with winds up to 160 mph, according to a report by BBC.

Initially set to offer a seven-night itinerary to the Eastern Caribbean, the Disney Treasure sailed from Port Canaveral on Aug. 16, 2025.

The cruise originally included visits to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as a stop at Disney’s private island destination of Castaway Cay in the Bahamas.

“Disney Cruise Line has been closely monitoring Tropical Storm Erin’s forecasted track,” the company said in a statement sent to guests onboard.

Due to the impacts of the hurricane in the Eastern Caribbean, Disney said it decided that the cruise will now sail to the Western Caribbean.

The new itinerary will include visits to Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Falmouth in Jamaica, the company added.

The previously scheduled visit to Disney’s Castaway Cay is still set to take place on Friday as planned.

Disney said that any pre-reserved shore excursions for Tortola and St. Thomas will be automatically removed from guests’ onboard accounts.

After entering service in 2024, the Disney Treasure operates a year-round scheduled of weeklong cruises to the Caribbean departing from Port Canaveral.

In addition to the Disney Treasure, two other ships had their itineraries changed due to Hurricane Erin: the Carnival Sunshine and the Vision of the Seas.

Sailing from the U.S. Northeast, both vessels had to cancel visits to King’s Wharf in Bermuda to avoid the storm’s path.

The Carnival Cruise Line ship is now sailing to Celebration Key and Nassau, while the Royal Caribbean International vessel replaced Bermuda with Port Canaveral.