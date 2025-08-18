Hurricane Erin: Norwegian Cruise Line Changes Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line is changing the itineraries of two of its ships due to the projected path of Hurricane Erin, including the Norwegian Aqua and the Norwegian Jewel

After repositioning to New York City recently, the Norwegian Aqua was scheduled to offer a seven-night cruise to Bermuda this week. Instead, the ship is now heading north to Canada.

In a statement sent to guests onboard the 2025-built ship, the company highlighted the importance of itineraries for its guests.

“So, when a change is necessary, it’s never just a line on a map. Every decision is made thoughtfully, with your experience at the heart of it,” Norwegian said.

“With that in mind, to steer clear of Hurricane Erin and the forecasted rough weather, we’ve made the decision to adjust our route to keep everyone safe and sound.”

As a result, the Norwegian Aqua will no longer visit Bermuda’s Royal Naval Dockyard as planned, the company continued.

“We completely understand how disappointing it is when weather disrupts a long-anticipated itinerary, and while we’re here to deliver the dream vacation you’ve been envisioning (and then some), your safety and that of our crew will always come first,” Norwegian added.

Instead of sailing to Bermuda, the ship will now make a visit to Saint John in Canada’s New Brunswick province.

“While our ability to remain alongside will depend on conditions at the time of the arrival, please know that we’ll make every effort to bring you ashore and create the best experience possible,” the company said.

Norwegian added that, once the Norwegian Aqua docks in Saint John, the ship’s captain and local harbor master will “carefully review conditions to determine if the vessel can remain docked.”

“Although this decision can only be made upon arrival, we are hopeful you will have the opportunity to step ashore and enjoy everything this remarkable destination has to offer,” the company added.

As a “thank-you for understanding” recognition, Norwegian is offering a $100 non-refundable onboard credit per stateroom.

In addition, the company is presenting guests with a 20 percent future cruise credit for any of its published sailings through Dec. 31, 2026.

Sailing from Boston to Bermuda, the Norwegian Jewel also had its current cruise slightly adjusted due to Hurricane Erin.

While the ship’s original itinerary included an overnight call to King’s Wharf, the vessel departed from the port a day earlier to avoid the worst of the storm.

Other ships that were diverted due to the tropical storm include the MSC World America, the Liberty of the Seas, the Carnival Sunshine and more