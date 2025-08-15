Brilliant Lady Embarks on Inaugural Festivities Ahead of Maiden Cruise

The Brilliant Lady recently started a series of inaugural festivities in the United Kingdom ahead of its official debut.

After completing a drydock at the Fincantieri shipyard, the 2,770-guest ship will kick off its maiden season for Virgin Voyages in New York City in early September.

Before crossing the Atlantic, the ship is offering a schedule of inaugural events in Portsmouth that includes a public launch party.

Guests were able to book invitations for the event, which offers a live music performance, as well as a pre-booked dinner and various entertainment across the ship.

The Brilliant Lady is then set to leave from Portsmouth for a trans-Atlantic crossing to the United States on August 21, 2025.

Not open to the general public, the invitation-only sailing will feature visits to Ireland, Portugal and Canada before arriving in New York City for an overnight stay.

Other ports of call set to be visited include Dublin and Ponta Delgada, as well as Halifax.

As the fourth ship in the company’s fleet, the Brilliant Lady is scheduled to debut in the U.S. Northeast.

Marking Virgin’s debut in the region, the ship will sail from New York City for itineraries to Bermuda, Canada and New England.

For its first voyage, the vessel embarks on a five-night itinerary that features an overnight visit to King’s Wharf, as well as two days of cruising in the Atlantic.

In October, the 110,000-ton ship repositions to Miami for seven- to 12-night cruises to the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Following its winter deployment in the region, the Brilliant Lady is set to reposition to the West Coast ahead of Virgin’s first season in Alaska.

Sailing from Vancouver and Seattle, the ship offers cruises to destination including Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan and Prince Rupert.