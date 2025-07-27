Summary: Six MSC Ships to Sail from U.S. Ports in Summer 2027

MSC Cruises is deploying six ships to U.S. ports during the summer of 2027, the company recently announced in a press release.

The lineup is highlighted by the MSC World America, which is set to continue sailing from Miami after being named at the port earlier this year.

Offering itineraries from Port Canaveral, Miami, Seattle and Galveston, six additional ships are set to join the 205,800-ton vessel.

PortMiami

The MSC World America and the MSC Seaside will continue to sail from PortMiami during the summer of 2027.

The former is set to operate an alternating schedule of seven-night cruises to either the Western or the Eastern Caribbean, while the latter offers three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas.

In addition to other ports of call in the region, itineraries from Miami are set to visit MSC’s private island of Ocean Cay.

Port Canaveral

Two MSC ships will sail from Port Canaveral during the season, including the MSC Grandiosa and the MSC Seashore.

After debuting in Central Florida in late 2025, the Grandiosa will continue to offer weeklong cruises to destinations in the Caribbean during the summer of 2027.

With both vessels visiting Ocean Cay, the MSC Seashore is scheduled to operate three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas.

Galveston

Set to reposition to its new homeport in Texas later this year, the MSC Seascape will continue to sail from Galveston in 2027.

Sailing on Sundays, the 2022-built vessel will offer seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean that include visits to ports in Mexico and Honduras.

Seattle

After marking the company’s debut in Alaska in 2026, the MSC Poesia is scheduled to return to Seattle for a second season in the region in 2027.

According to the company, the ship’s specific itineraries for the season will be confirmed at a later date.