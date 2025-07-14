MSC Announces 2027 Summer U.S. Program

MSC Cruises today announced its U.S. deployment for summer 2027 with six ships sailing from four homeports, according to a press release.

Guests will have the opportunity to sail in the Caribbean Sea and Bahamas from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston, while MSC Poesia will continue to offer Alaska cruises from Seattle for the second consecutive summer.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said, “We’re focused on offering our guests and our travel advisor partners a fantastic range of options for booking with MSC Cruises. Travellers will have access to a range of North American sailings during our summer 2027 season, with a variety of options ranging from tropical getaways to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, to scenic itineraries through Alaska. We continue to deploy some of our most innovative ships in the U.S. and we are excited for guests to enjoy the signature MSC Cruises experience that seamlessly blends American comfort with European elegance.”

The World America will sail from the MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, offering seven-night Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries. She will be joined by MSC Seaside, which will offer flexible three- and four-night itineraries to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

In Texas, MSC Seascape will sail from Galveston’s new cruise terminal, offering seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries.

From Port Canaveral, MSC Grandiosa will sail seven-night Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries and MSC Seashore will offer three- and four-night itineraries.

The MSC Poesia will continue to offer Alaska sailings with itineraries set to revealed soon.