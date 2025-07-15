Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Carnival Liberty Resumes Service After Drydock with New Enhancements

Waterworks

The Carnival Liberty resumed service over the weekend with new enhancements, Carnival Cruise Line said in a press release.

After undergoing a scheduled drydock in Europe, the 2005-built vessel welcomed guests back in New Orleans on July 12, 2025.

According to Carnival, the vessel underwent a comprehensive update that added new features to the ship.

The work was similar to that carried out onboard the Carnival Valor earlier this month, the company added.

Among the new additions is the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, a special space honoring military service members and their families that is being rolled out to Carnival’s fleet.

Mini Golf

The Carnival Liberty also saw the addition of a WaterWorks aqua park, with new slides, as well as the creation of a new mini golf course.

The ship’s spa, now branded as a Cloud9 Spa, received a full revitalization that included a refreshed look, upgraded beauty stations and a new Elemis Boutique.

Steam rooms and saunas were also upgraded during the drydock, while the fitness center underwent full modernization.

According to Carnival, guests will also enjoy upgrades in the casino, which has been enhanced with a new layout and added slot machines and table games.

Younger cruisers will find an array of enhanced amenities, including new gaming stations at Camp Ocean and a revamped Arcade and Club O2.

Other additions include a Dream Studio for guests’ personalized photo sessions, as well as a Carnival Adventures venue, a one-stop shop for guests to learn about and book shore excursions.

The retail FUN Shops have been revamped with new displays, while a new High Spirits liquor store is now on board as well.

The drydock also prioritized accessibility, with upgrades throughout the ship, from enhanced pathways to improved amenities in several public spaces and cabins.

After welcoming guests back, the Carnival Liberty resumed its regular schedule of seven-night cruises departing from New Orleans.

The itineraries sail to destinations in the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas, including Carnival’s new private destination Celebration Key in Grand Bahama.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

75 Ships | 188,259 Berths | $65.9 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.