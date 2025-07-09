Carnival Liberty Sets Sail to US After Delayed Drydock

The Carnival Liberty is currently on its way back to the United States following a drydock in Europe.

After having a cruise cancelled due to a shipyard workers’ strike, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel is set to welcome guests back on July 13, 2025.

Resuming its regular cruise schedule in the region, the ship is poised to sail from New Orleans for a seven-night itinerary to the Western Caribbean.

The itinerary includes visits to ports in Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Jamaica, including Cozumel, George Town and Montego Bay.

Sailing from the Big Easy on a year-round basis, the Carnival Liberty offers a series of weeklong itineraries to either the Western Caribbean or the Bahamas and Florida.

Other destinations visited by the 2005-built vessel include Belize City, Mahogany Bay, Key West and Nassau.

Starting on July 20, the ship is also scheduled to make regular visits to Carnival’s new private island destination in Grand Bahama, Celebration Key.

As part of its routine maintenance schedule, the Carnival Liberty arrived at Navantia’s Cadiz shipyard in late May.

The ship was initially set to undergo technical maintenance, class work and general upkeep before welcoming guests back in New Orleans on July 3, 2025.

However, a workers’ strike at the Spanish shipyard led to a delay in the project, which had to be finished at a different facility in France.

The Carnival Liberty is now set to arrive in New Orleans on July 12, after departing the Chantier Naval de Marseille on June 30, 2025.

In addition to technical work, the 110,000-ton ship underwent minor updates to public areas and facilities, which will be revealed at a later date.

One of the changes expected to debut include the addition of the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, a military-themed lounge that is currently being rolled out to Carnival’s fleet.