Carnival Liberty Switches Shipyards During Drydock

The Carnival Liberty is currently heading to France’s Chantier Naval de Marseille to finish routine work that started at the Navantia shipyard in Spain.

According to a report by La Voz de Cádiz, the Carnival Cruise Line ship sailed from the Spanish facility during the drydock due to a workers’ strike.

A group of local workers then tried to detain the vessel before being released and setting sail on June 22, La Voz de Cádiz said.

Carnival’s executive vice president of maritime and new builds, Ben Clement, reportedly travelled to Cádiz to negotiate with strikers.

According to AIS information, the Carnival Liberty is currently set to arrive at the Chantier Naval de Marseille on Wednesday morning.

Work is expected to continue at the French facility, which worked on other drydock projects for Carnival earlier this year.

The Carnival Liberty had entered drydock at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz in late May for a scheduled drydock.

Before welcoming guests back in New Orleans, the 2005-built vessel is expected to undergo technical maintenance, as well as class work and updates to its public areas and staterooms.

Other changes expected to come to the ship include the addition of the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, a military-themed lounge that is currently being rolled out to Carnival’s fleet.

The ship is currently set to resume its regular cruise schedule in the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas on July 6, 2025.