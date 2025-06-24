Carnival Cancels Liberty’s Upcoming Cruise

Carnival Cruise Line is cancelling the upcoming cruise of the Carnival Liberty due to a delay in the ship’s drydock in Europe.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the 2005-built ship won’t be able to arrive in New Orleans ahead of its July 6, 2025, departure.

“As you may know, the Carnival Liberty is currently in drydock in Europe for scheduled maintenance,” Carnival said.

“This past weekend, we were forced to move the vessel to a new shipyard to complete our work because of a labor work stoppage at the prior facility,” the company continued.

“Regrettably, this situation will delay the ship’s departure from Europe by a few days, impacting its scheduled return to service.”

According to the statement, affected guests will receive full refunds of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased items.

“We apologize for this unanticipated disruption to your vacation plans and are disappointed that we will not able be able to deliver the cruise we had planned for you,” the company added.

In addition to a full refund, guests will also receive a 100 percent future cruise credit (FCC), which can be used towards a new booking.

Carnival is also reimbursing guests for independent, non-refundable travel expenses, including air change fees of up to $200 per person.

Guests who receive any compensation for travel expenses from any party, including travel insurers, will not be reimbursed, the company added.

Sailing roundtrip from New Orleans, the Carnival Liberty was set to offer a seven-night cruise to the Bahamas and Florida on July 6, 2025.

The weeklong itinerary included visits to Nassau, Freeport and Nassau, as well as three days cruising in the Caribbean.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, the Liberty switched shipyards earlier this week due to a worker strike at Spain’s Navantia yard in Cádiz.

The 2,974-guest ship is now undergoing planned work at the Chantier Naval de Marseille shipyard in Marseille, France.