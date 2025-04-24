Carnival’s Heroes Tribute Lounge Bar Now Available on 14 Ships

The Heroes Tribute Lounge and Bar is now available on 14 ships in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet after first being introduced by the Carnival Panorama in 2019,.

According to the company’s President Christine Duffy, thevenue is being gradually added to vessels as they undergo routine drydocks.

The military-themed space is described by the company as “an ongoing recognition of sacrifices made by Armed Services personnel and their families.”

For certain purchases at the bar, Carnival also donates part of its profit to Operation Homefront, which provides military families with rent-free housing.

According to Duffy, the rollout of the Heroes Tribute Lounge and Bar is part of a “continuous evolution of experiences and new concepts onboard the company’s ships.”

“Most of these new features, obviously, come from the new ships that we are taking but also from the investments we continue to make in our existing fleet,” she explained.

The Carnival Spirit and the Carnival Legend are among the latest vessels getting the Heroes Tribute Lounge and Bar.

Other vessels in the fleet that currently offer the bar include the Carnival Celebration, the Carnival Firenze, the Carnival Freedom, the Carnival Glory, the Carnival Sunrise and the Carnival Venezia.

The Heroes Tribute Lounge and Bar is also available onboard the Carnival Jubilee, the Carnival Pride, the Carnival Radiance, the Mardi Gras and the Carnival Vista.

The venue is also being introduced onboard the Carnival Miracle, which is currently undergoing a drydock refurbishment in Cádiz, Spain.

Other features being gradually rolled out to Carnival’s fleet include non-smoking casinos and new entertainment productions.

In addition to investments in efficiency and green technologies, vessels are also introducing refreshed retail spaces and expanded casinos, Duffy said.

The older ships in the fleet are expected to continue to debut new experiences and spaces as the company’s product continues to evolve, she continued.