Carnival Legend Kicks off Europe Season with Several Enhancements

Carnival Cruise Line’s Legend kicked off its summer program from Barcelona, Spain, after major refurbishment at the Chantier Naval de Marseille in France.

The ship has several additional offerings, new spaces and updates to public areas. Major enhancements include a new Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, featuring the army boots of Deshauna Barber, godmother of Carnival Horizon and a captain in the United States Army Reserve.

Also new onboard the Carnival Legend are Chef’s Table, Dreams Studio and a dedicated space for Carnival Adventures. Additionally, the Legend’s steakhouse has been refreshed and re-named Fahrenheit 555; the casino has been expanded and the spa rebranded as a Cloud 9 Spa and Fitness Center.

The ship’s retail shops were also updated while a new mini golf course was installed on the top deck. For young guests, the youth program’s Circle C and Camp Ocean spaces have been updated as well.

During its 2024 Europe summer season, the Carnival Legend will sail a series of 16 sailings. In addition to Barcelona, departure ports include Dover (London), UK and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy with calls in destinations across Spain and Portugal, the UK and Iceland, Italy and Greece. In October, the ship will embark on a transatlantic Carnival Journeys cruise to its new homeport of Tampa, Fla.