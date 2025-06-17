Summary: Carnival Valor Debuts New Features After Drydock

The Carnival Valor debuted a series of new features and venues after undergoing a drydock earlier this month in Europe.

The significant upgrades elevate guest comfort, Carnival Cruise Line said in a press release, both in public areas and staterooms.

According to the company, one of the most significant additions is the WaterWorks aqua park, which features twin slides and other family-friendly attractions.

On Deck 5, the Valor saw the addition of the 16th location of the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge onboard Carnival’s fleet.

The venue is said to create a dedicated gathering space that honors the many active-duty military and veterans who sail with the brand.

“Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge is a heartfelt salute to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country. It’s fitting to have this popular venue now featured on the Carnival Valor, a ship named in honor of our heroes,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We’re proud that more military families choose Carnival for their well-deserved vacations than any other cruise line,” she added.

The ship’s casino was also updated with refreshed and expanded gaming options and an improved layout.

Additional changes included the rebranding of the onboard spa and gym facilities, which are now called Cloud 9 Spa.

A Dream Studio, for personalized photo sessions, was added on Deck 3, along with a new Carnival Adventures shore excursion desk on Deck 5.

Younger cruisers will also enjoy refreshed spaces with amenities tailored to various age groups and interests, Carnival said.

Changes include Camp Ocean’s new fleet-first LED feature wall that is said to offer engaging programming and multi-player video gaming, as well as new gaming and karaoke experiences in Circle “C” and Club 02 for older children and teens.

Staterooms were also updated and now feature new USB outlets and enhanced lighting for added convenience.

Along with adding new features, the refurbishment also prioritized accessibility with upgrades throughout public areas, including improved pathways and enhanced facilities.

The Carnival Valor is now on its way back to New Orleans before resuming its regular schedule of short cruises to the Western Caribbean.

After departing from Barcelona earlier this month, the 2,974-guest ship is set to arrive at its homeport on June 26, 2025.