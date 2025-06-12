These Cruise Ships Are Changing Hands in 2026

Cruise Industry News lists some of the key ship transfers set to take place next year.
Costa Fortuna
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
New Operator: Margaritaville at Sea Cruises
Capacity: 2,720 guests
Tonnage: 103,000
Year Built: 2003
Delivery Date: September 2026
After being sold by Costa Cruises in early May, the Costa Fortuna will be delivered to Margaritaville at Sea in September 2026.
Joining two of its former fleet mates, the ex-Costa Classica and the ex-Costa Atlantica, the 2003-built ship is expected to offer cruises from a new U.S. homeport after undergoing a major refurbishment.
Seabourn Sojourn
Cruise Line: Seabourn
New Operator: Mitsui Ocean Cruises
Capacity: 450 guests
Tonnage: 32,346
Year Built: 2010
Delivery Date: May 2026
The Seabourn Sojourn will join the former Seabourn Odyssey in Asia after being sold to Mitsui Ocean Cruises.
The Japan-based cruise line will take delivery of the 450-guest luxury vessel soon after its upcoming world cruise, which is set to end in May 2026.
Norwegian Sky
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
New Operator: Cordelia Cruises
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Tonnage: 77,104
Year Built: 1999
Delivery Date: September 2026
As the first ship to leave Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet in over a decade, the Norwegian Sky is set to be delivered to Cordelia Cruises in late 2026.
Renamed Cordelia Sky, the 1999-built vessel will offer cruises departing from ports in India, such as Mumbai and Goa, along with the former Empress of the Seas.
Seven Seas Navigator
Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas Cruises
New Operator: Crescent Seas
Capacity: 490 guests
Tonnage: 28,550
Year Built: 1999
Delivery Date: September 2026
After nearly 30 years sailing for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the Seven Seas Navigator will be delivered to Crescent Seas in late 2026.
The ship will undergo a major refurbishment project before launching a luxury residential cruise product for the startup company.
World Explorer
Cruise Line: Mystic Cruises (operating seasonal charters for Quark Expeditions and Rivages du Monde)
New Operator: Windstar Cruises
Capacity: 200 guests
Tonnage: 9,300
Year Built: 2019
Delivery Date: September 2026
Currently sailing for Quark Expeditions and Rivages du Monde, the World Explorer will be delivered to Windstar Cruises ahead of the 2026-27 winter season.
Following a major refurbishment, the 200-guest ship will emerge as the Star Explorer to offer luxury cruises in traditional regions of the globe, such as the Caribbean and Europe.