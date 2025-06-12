These Cruise Ships Are Changing Hands in 2026

Cruise Industry News lists some of the key ship transfers set to take place next year.

Costa Fortuna

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

New Operator: Margaritaville at Sea Cruises

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Tonnage: 103,000

Year Built: 2003

Delivery Date: September 2026

After being sold by Costa Cruises in early May, the Costa Fortuna will be delivered to Margaritaville at Sea in September 2026.

Joining two of its former fleet mates, the ex-Costa Classica and the ex-Costa Atlantica, the 2003-built ship is expected to offer cruises from a new U.S. homeport after undergoing a major refurbishment.

Seabourn Sojourn

Cruise Line: Seabourn

New Operator: Mitsui Ocean Cruises

Capacity: 450 guests

Tonnage: 32,346

Year Built: 2010

Delivery Date: May 2026

The Seabourn Sojourn will join the former Seabourn Odyssey in Asia after being sold to Mitsui Ocean Cruises.

The Japan-based cruise line will take delivery of the 450-guest luxury vessel soon after its upcoming world cruise, which is set to end in May 2026.

Norwegian Sky

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

New Operator: Cordelia Cruises

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Tonnage: 77,104

Year Built: 1999

Delivery Date: September 2026

As the first ship to leave Norwegian Cruise Line’s fleet in over a decade, the Norwegian Sky is set to be delivered to Cordelia Cruises in late 2026.

Renamed Cordelia Sky, the 1999-built vessel will offer cruises departing from ports in India, such as Mumbai and Goa, along with the former Empress of the Seas.

Seven Seas Navigator

Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

New Operator: Crescent Seas

Capacity: 490 guests

Tonnage: 28,550

Year Built: 1999

Delivery Date: September 2026

After nearly 30 years sailing for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the Seven Seas Navigator will be delivered to Crescent Seas in late 2026.

The ship will undergo a major refurbishment project before launching a luxury residential cruise product for the startup company.

World Explorer

Cruise Line: Mystic Cruises (operating seasonal charters for Quark Expeditions and Rivages du Monde)

New Operator: Windstar Cruises

Capacity: 200 guests

Tonnage: 9,300

Year Built: 2019

Delivery Date: September 2026

Currently sailing for Quark Expeditions and Rivages du Monde, the World Explorer will be delivered to Windstar Cruises ahead of the 2026-27 winter season.

Following a major refurbishment, the 200-guest ship will emerge as the Star Explorer to offer luxury cruises in traditional regions of the globe, such as the Caribbean and Europe.