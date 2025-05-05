Cordelia Sky to Debut in India in September 2026

Cordelia Cruises has shared more details about the inaugural season of its new-to-brand ship, the Cordelia Sky.

Currently in service for Norwegian Cruise Line, the 1999-built vessel will debut in India in 2026 as part of a long-term charter agreement announced in April.

According to Cordelia’s website, the ship will arrive in Mumbai to kick off its maiden season on September 28, 2026.

For its first sailing, the Cordelia Sky offers a five-night cruise to Goa and Lakshadweep that also includes a day at sea.

The ship’s schedule features additional short cruises departing from Mumbai, including a three-night itinerary to Goa.

Other itineraries set to be offered include two-night cruises to nowhere that depart on Fridays and feature a day at sea before returning to Mumbai.

The Cordelia Sky continues to offer two- to five-night cruises through June 2027, when it is set to operate longer sailings that also visit Kochi and Chennai.

From July to August 2027, the 2,000-guest ship is also set to offer itineraries to Southeast Asia as part of seven-night cruises that sail between Chennai and Singapore.

The one-way itineraries visit ports in Malaysia and Thailand, such as Langkawi, Kuala Lumpur and Phuket.

According to Cordelia, the Sky offers “modern comfort” and “vibrant entertainment” with live performances, lively bars and spacious staterooms.

Highlights include eight dining venues, a fitness center and seven bars and lounges.

The Cordelia Sky also offers a wide range of staterooms and suites, the company said, including the Chairman’s Suite.

As the largest stateroom onboard, the room comes with separate dining and living areas, as well as a balcony with a hot tub.

As part of Cordelia’s agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line, the Norwegian Sun is also set to transfer to the company.

Following the Sky, the 2001-built ship will arrive in India in early November 2027 for short cruises departing from Mumbai.