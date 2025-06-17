These 13 Cruise Ships Remain Out of Service

From smaller expedition vessels to large, modern contemporary ships, Cruise Industry News gathered the latest on a number of cruise ships that are currently sitting in a limbo status.
Minerva
Last Operator: Swan Hellenic Cruises
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 350 guests
Tonnage: 12,892
Location: Elefsis, Greece
In service for the original Swan Hellenic when the company collapsed, the Minerva has been out of service since 2017. The 1996-built ship remais docked in Greece.
SH Minerva
Last Operator: Swan Hellenic
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 152 guests
Tonnage: 10,000
Location: Fray Bentos, Uruguay
Originally built for the new Swan Hellenic brand, the SH Minerva has been sitting in limbo at Fray Bentos, Uruguay, for more than three years. The ship’s operations were halted due to war-related sanctions imposed on Russian companies, such as GTLK, which leased the vessel to its operators.
Golden Horizon (ex-Flying Clipper)
Last Operator: Tradewind Voyages
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 300 guests
Tonnage: 8,770
Location: Split, Croatia
The Golden Horizon is reportedly available for sale or charter after the shutdown of its former operator, Tradewind Voyages.
As the world’s largest tall ship, the vessel was originally built for Star Clipper, which refused to take delivery of it due to divergences with its building shipyard.
Aegean Odyssey (ex-Aegean I)
Last Operator: Road Scholar
Year Built: 1973
Capacity: 350 guests
Tonnage: 11,500
Location: Piraeus, Greece
As one of the oldest active cruise ships, the Aegean Odyssey ended a multi-year charter for Road Scholar in late 2022. Docked in Greece ever since, it is currently facing an unknown future; while rumors point to a new brand taking over the vessel later this year, no official statement has been released.
Astoria
Last Operator: Cruise & Maritime Voyages
Year Built: 1948/1994
Capacity: 520 guests
Tonnage: 16,100
Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands
Out of service since early 2020, the Astoria remains docked in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Originally built as a trans-Atlantic liner in 1948, the 520-guest ship is reportedly being auctioned this month, which could put an end to its seven-decade career.
Chinese Taishan
Last Operator: Bohai Ferry
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 832 guests
Tonnage: 24,427
Location: Dalian, China
Last operated by Bohai Ferry, the Chinese Taishan has been out of service since early 2020. Previously serving the Chinese market, the 2000-built vessel, which was built as Royal Olympic’s Voyager, did not restart service after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Blue Dream Star
Last Operator: Blue Dream Cruises
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 836 guests
Tonnage: 24,310
Location: Liuheng, China
After being replaced by the larger and more modern Blue Dream Melody, the Blue Dream Star is currently laid up in China.
Goddess of the Night (ex-Costa Magica)
Last Operator: Costa Cruises
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,720 guests
Tonnage: 103,000
Location: Astakos, Greece
As one of the largest and newest ships out of service, the former Costa Magica remains laid up in Greece after being bought by Seajets in 2023. Previously announced plans to operate the ship as Goddess of the Night for the new Neonyx Cruises brand seem to have been abandoned.
Queen of the Oceans (ex-Oceana)
Last Operator: P&O Cruises
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Tonnage: 90,000
Location: Astakos, Greece
Another Seajets cruise ship that remains laid up in Greece is the former Oceana. The Greek ferry operator bought the 1999-built ship from Carnival Corporation’s P&O Cruises brand in 2020, renaming it Queen of the Oceans.
Aegean Majesty (ex-Veendam)
Last Operator: Holland America Line
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 1,350 guests
Tonnage: 55,819
Location: Aigio, Greece
Previously in service for Holland America Line as the Veendam, the Aegean Majesty was also bought by Seajets in 2020. Similar to its fleet mates, the 1,350-guest vessel has been docked in Greece ever since the transaction took place five years ago.
Majesty (ex-Majesty of the Seas)
Last Operator: Royal Caribbean International
Year Built: 1992
Capacity: 2,354 guests
Tonnage: 73,941
Location: Piraeus, Greece
Another cruise ship owned by Seajets, the former Majesty of the Seas is also laid up in Greece. Last operated by Royal Caribbean International, the 1992-built vessel has been docked in Piraeus since 2021, with no plans for its future known at press time.
Janssonius
Last Operator: Oceanwide Expeditions
Year Built: TBD
Capacity: 174 guests
Tonnage: 6,300
Location: Split, Croatia
Initially ordered for Oceanwide Expeditions, the Janssonius is facing an uncertain future while sitting unfinished at the Brodosplit Shipyard. With its building yard going through financial challenges, the vessel appears to be in limbo for the time being.
Ocean Majesty
Last Operator: Hansa Touristik
Year Built: 1966
Capacity: 450 guests
Tonnage: 10,417
Location: IJmuiden, Netherlands
Presently serving as accommodation for asylum seekers in the Netherlands, the Ocean Majesty may be available for new deployments soon. Last operated for cruises by Germany-based Hansa Touristik, the veteran cruise ship will see its contract with the local government come to an end in August.