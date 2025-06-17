These 13 Cruise Ships Remain Out of Service

From smaller expedition vessels to large, modern contemporary ships, Cruise Industry News gathered the latest on a number of cruise ships that are currently sitting in a limbo status.

For a complete overview of the market, see the Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Minerva

Last Operator: Swan Hellenic Cruises

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 350 guests

Tonnage: 12,892

Location: Elefsis, Greece

In service for the original Swan Hellenic when the company collapsed, the Minerva has been out of service since 2017. The 1996-built ship remais docked in Greece.

SH Minerva

Last Operator: Swan Hellenic

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 152 guests

Tonnage: 10,000

Location: Fray Bentos, Uruguay

Originally built for the new Swan Hellenic brand, the SH Minerva has been sitting in limbo at Fray Bentos, Uruguay, for more than three years. The ship’s operations were halted due to war-related sanctions imposed on Russian companies, such as GTLK, which leased the vessel to its operators.

Golden Horizon (ex-Flying Clipper)

Last Operator: Tradewind Voyages

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 300 guests

Tonnage: 8,770

Location: Split, Croatia

The Golden Horizon is reportedly available for sale or charter after the shutdown of its former operator, Tradewind Voyages.

As the world’s largest tall ship, the vessel was originally built for Star Clipper, which refused to take delivery of it due to divergences with its building shipyard.

Aegean Odyssey (ex-Aegean I)

Last Operator: Road Scholar

Year Built: 1973

Capacity: 350 guests

Tonnage: 11,500

Location: Piraeus, Greece

As one of the oldest active cruise ships, the Aegean Odyssey ended a multi-year charter for Road Scholar in late 2022. Docked in Greece ever since, it is currently facing an unknown future; while rumors point to a new brand taking over the vessel later this year, no official statement has been released.

Astoria

Last Operator: Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Year Built: 1948/1994

Capacity: 520 guests

Tonnage: 16,100

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Out of service since early 2020, the Astoria remains docked in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Originally built as a trans-Atlantic liner in 1948, the 520-guest ship is reportedly being auctioned this month, which could put an end to its seven-decade career.

Chinese Taishan

Last Operator: Bohai Ferry

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 832 guests

Tonnage: 24,427

Location: Dalian, China

Last operated by Bohai Ferry, the Chinese Taishan has been out of service since early 2020. Previously serving the Chinese market, the 2000-built vessel, which was built as Royal Olympic’s Voyager, did not restart service after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blue Dream Star

Last Operator: Blue Dream Cruises

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 836 guests

Tonnage: 24,310

Location: Liuheng, China

After being replaced by the larger and more modern Blue Dream Melody, the Blue Dream Star is currently laid up in China.

Goddess of the Night (ex-Costa Magica)

Last Operator: Costa Cruises

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Tonnage: 103,000

Location: Astakos, Greece

As one of the largest and newest ships out of service, the former Costa Magica remains laid up in Greece after being bought by Seajets in 2023. Previously announced plans to operate the ship as Goddess of the Night for the new Neonyx Cruises brand seem to have been abandoned.

Queen of the Oceans (ex-Oceana)

Last Operator: P&O Cruises

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Tonnage: 90,000

Location: Astakos, Greece

Another Seajets cruise ship that remains laid up in Greece is the former Oceana. The Greek ferry operator bought the 1999-built ship from Carnival Corporation’s P&O Cruises brand in 2020, renaming it Queen of the Oceans.

Aegean Majesty (ex-Veendam)

Last Operator: Holland America Line

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,350 guests

Tonnage: 55,819

Location: Aigio, Greece

Previously in service for Holland America Line as the Veendam, the Aegean Majesty was also bought by Seajets in 2020. Similar to its fleet mates, the 1,350-guest vessel has been docked in Greece ever since the transaction took place five years ago.

Majesty (ex-Majesty of the Seas)

Last Operator: Royal Caribbean International

Year Built: 1992

Capacity: 2,354 guests

Tonnage: 73,941

Location: Piraeus, Greece

Another cruise ship owned by Seajets, the former Majesty of the Seas is also laid up in Greece. Last operated by Royal Caribbean International, the 1992-built vessel has been docked in Piraeus since 2021, with no plans for its future known at press time.

Janssonius

Last Operator: Oceanwide Expeditions

Year Built: TBD

Capacity: 174 guests

Tonnage: 6,300

Location: Split, Croatia

Initially ordered for Oceanwide Expeditions, the Janssonius is facing an uncertain future while sitting unfinished at the Brodosplit Shipyard. With its building yard going through financial challenges, the vessel appears to be in limbo for the time being.

Ocean Majesty

Last Operator: Hansa Touristik

Year Built: 1966

Capacity: 450 guests

Tonnage: 10,417

Location: IJmuiden, Netherlands

Presently serving as accommodation for asylum seekers in the Netherlands, the Ocean Majesty may be available for new deployments soon. Last operated for cruises by Germany-based Hansa Touristik, the veteran cruise ship will see its contract with the local government come to an end in August.